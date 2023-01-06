Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

E.W. Scripps Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

E.W. Scripps Company (The) found using ticker (SSP) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.92 and the 200 day moving average is 14.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,123m. Company Website: https://www.scripps.com

The potential market cap would be $1,223m based on the market concensus.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The Scripps Network segment comprises of national television networks. The Network operates through over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. In addition, the company provides content and services through the internet, smartphones, and tablets. Further, the company provides Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. Additionally, the company offers ION, a national broadcast television network that delivers popular crime and justice procedural programming through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. It serves audiences and businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company operates through a network of 61 television stations. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

