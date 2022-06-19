E.W. Scripps Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.4% Upside

E.W. Scripps Company (The) with ticker code (SSP) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 17 and has a mean target at 22.6. Now with the previous closing price of 12.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 78.4%. The 50 day MA is 16.1 and the 200 day moving average is 18.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,041m. Visit the company website at: https://www.scripps.com

The potential market cap would be $1,857m based on the market concensus.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The Scripps Network segment comprises of national television networks. The Network operates through over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. In addition, the company provides content and services through the internet, smartphones, and tablets. Further, the company provides Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. Additionally, the company offers ION, a national broadcast television network that delivers popular crime and justice procedural programming through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. It serves audiences and businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company operates through a network of 61 television stations. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.