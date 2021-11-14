E.W. Scripps Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

E.W. Scripps Company (The) found using ticker (SSP) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19 and the 200 day moving average is 19.36. The market cap for the company is $1,683m. Find out more information at: http://www.scripps.com

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters’ digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C.; and ION, a national broadcast television network that delivers popular crime and justice procedural programming through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. It serves audiences and businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company operates through a network of 61 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.