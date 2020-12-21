E.W. Scripps Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

E.W. Scripps Company (The) with ticker code (SSP) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 12 with a mean TP of 14.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.89 and the 200 day moving average is 11.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,178m. Company Website: http://www.scripps.com

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters’ digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.