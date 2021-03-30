E.ON SE NA O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

E.ON SE NA O.N. with ticker code (EOAN.DE) now have 27 analysts covering the stock pointing to an overall recommendation of ‘buy’. The target price ranges between €13.00 and €7.3 and has a mean target at €10.28. Now with the previous closing price of €9.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €8.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to €9.08. The company has a market cap of €25b. Visit the company website at: http://www.eon.com

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. In addition, the company operates, generates, and dismantles nuclear power stations in Germany and Turkey. Further, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. E.ON SE has a strategic partnership with Kraken Technologies to use Kraken Technologies’ technology platform to transform the United Kingdom’s business with residential and small and medium enterprise customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.