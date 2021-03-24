E.ON SE NA O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

E.ON SE NA O.N. with ticker code (EOAN.DE) now have 27 analysts covering the stock pointing to an overall recommendation of ‘buy’. The target price ranges between €13.00 and €7.3 and has a mean target at €10.28. With the stocks previous close at €9.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The day 50 moving average is €8.69 and the 200 day moving average is €9.10. The company has a market capitalisation of €24b. Find out more information at: http://www.eon.com

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also offers energy consulting, management, efficiency, and production solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and biomass plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.