e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. found using ticker (ELF) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 72.3. With the stocks previous close at 74 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.3%. The 50 day MA is 58.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.07. The market cap for the company is $3,925m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $3,835m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.