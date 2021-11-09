e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35.5 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 34.17. With the stocks previous close at 31.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day MA is 30.21 and the 200 day moving average is 28.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,599m. Visit the company website at: http://www.elfcosmetics.com

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.