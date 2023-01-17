e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 36 and has a mean target at 54. With the stocks previous close at 49.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.44. The company has a market cap of $2,792m. Find out more information at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $3,016m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.