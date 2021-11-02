Twitter
e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35.5 and 32 with a mean TP of 34.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day MA is 29.94 and the 200 day moving average is 28.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,679m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.elfcosmetics.com

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

