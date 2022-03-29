e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 36.7. Now with the previous closing price of 25.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The 50 day MA is 26.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.93. The company has a market cap of $1,318m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $1,910m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.