e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.0% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 34 calculating the mean target price we have 36.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.27 and the 200 day MA is 29.3. The market cap for the company is $1,375m. Find out more information at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $1,898m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.