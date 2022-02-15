e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.6% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 34 with a mean TP of 36.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.6%. The 50 day MA is 29.96 while the 200 day moving average is 29.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,401m. Find out more information at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $1,900m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.