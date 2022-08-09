e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 38.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.04 and the 200 day moving average is 28.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,952m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,013m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.