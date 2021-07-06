e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 32 and has a mean target at 33.69. Now with the previous closing price of 27.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.08 while the 200 day moving average is 26.56. The market cap for the company is $1,374m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.elfcosmetics.com

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.