e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35.5 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 34.17. With the stocks previous close at 30.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.7 and the 200 day moving average is 28.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,605m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.elfcosmetics.com

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.