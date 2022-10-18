e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 36 and has a mean target at 43.7. With the stocks previous close at 39.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.45 and the 200 day moving average is 30.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,176m. Company Website: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,414m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.