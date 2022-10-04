Twitter
e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 41.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 37.38 and the 200 day moving average is 29.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,023m. Visit the company website at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,241m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

