e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 44.6. With the stocks previous close at 43.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 39.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.57. The company has a market cap of $2,268m. Visit the company website at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,308m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.