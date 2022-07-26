e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 33.44. With the stocks previous close at 32.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The day 50 moving average is 27.59 and the 200 day moving average is 28.12. The market cap for the company is $1,734m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $1,762m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.