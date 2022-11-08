e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 36 with a mean TP of 48.9. Now with the previous closing price of 48.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of .5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.98. The company has a market cap of $2,651m. Find out more information at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,665m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.