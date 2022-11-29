e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.6% Downside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 50.18. With the stocks previous close at 55.51 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.89 while the 200 day moving average is 32.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,937m. Company Website: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,655m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.