e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 54.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.05 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.5%. The 50 day MA is 52.59 and the 200 day MA is 36.79. The company has a market cap of $2,952m. Visit the company website at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,760m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.