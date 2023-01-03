Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 53.45. With the stocks previous close at 55.68 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.42 and the 200 day moving average is 36.18. The company has a market cap of $2,927m. Company Website: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,810m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

