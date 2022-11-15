e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 48.9. Now with the previous closing price of 49.59 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.4%. The 50 day MA is 41.52 and the 200 day moving average is 31.66. The market cap for the company is $2,656m. Visit the company website at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,619m based on the market concensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.