e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.2% Downside

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. found using ticker (ELF) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 50.18. Now with the previous closing price of 55.26 this would imply there is a potential downside of -9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,855m. Visit the company website at: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,592m based on the market concensus.