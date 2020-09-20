E.W. Scripps Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

E.W. Scripps Company (The) with ticker code (SSP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 14.67. With the stocks previous close at 11.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.46 and the 200 day MA is 9.32. The market cap for the company is $941m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.scripps.com

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters’ digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand, which informs and entertains audiences with a Website, social media, and podcast; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. The company operates through a network of 36 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

