e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty with ticker code (ELF) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 20 and has a mean target at 24. Now with the previous closing price of 20.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.53 and the 200 day MA is 17.41. The company has a market cap of $1,097m. Visit the company website at: http://www.elfcosmetics.com

e.l.f. Beauty, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

