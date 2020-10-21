e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day MA is 19.37 while the 200 day moving average is 17.13. The market cap for the company is $1,068m. Visit the company website at: http://www.elfcosmetics.com

e.l.f. Beauty, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

