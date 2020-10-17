e.l.f. Beauty – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

e.l.f. Beauty found using ticker (ELF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.26 while the 200 day moving average is 16.85. The company has a market cap of $1,083m. Find out more information at: http://www.elfcosmetics.com

e.l.f. Beauty, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

