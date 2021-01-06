DZS Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

DZS Inc. with ticker code (DZSI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 18.67. Now with the previous closing price of 15.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.19 and the 200 day MA is 11.15. The market cap for the company is $329m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dzsi.com

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas. DZS Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks