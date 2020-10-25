Dynex Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Dynex Capital found using ticker (DX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.5 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 16.88. With the stocks previous close at 15.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.75 and the 200 day MA is 14.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $371m. Company Website: http://www.dynexcapital.com

Dynex Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

