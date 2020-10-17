Dynex Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Dynex Capital with ticker code (DX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.5 and 16 and has a mean target at 16.88. Now with the previous closing price of 15.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.72 and the 200 day MA is 14.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $369m. Find out more information at: http://www.dynexcapital.com

Dynex Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

