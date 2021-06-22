Dynex Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Dynex Capital with ticker code (DX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21.5 and 19.5 calculating the average target price we see 20.7. Now with the previous closing price of 19.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day MA is 19.79 while the 200 day moving average is 18.87. The company has a market cap of $599m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dynexcapital.com

Dynex Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.