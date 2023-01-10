Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dynex Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dynex Capital with ticker code (DX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15.5 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 14. With the stocks previous close at 13.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.72 and the 200 day moving average is 14.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $644m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dynexcapital.com

The potential market cap would be $671m based on the market concensus.

Dynex Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

