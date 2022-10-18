Dynex Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Dynex Capital found using ticker (DX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 13.5 with a mean TP of 15.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $521m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dynexcapital.com

The potential market cap would be $703m based on the market concensus.

Dynex Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.