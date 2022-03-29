Dynex Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Dynex Capital with ticker code (DX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 17.75 calculating the mean target price we have 19.05. With the stocks previous close at 16.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.23. The company has a market cap of $598m. Find out more information at: https://www.dynexcapital.com

The potential market cap would be $698m based on the market concensus.

Dynex Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.