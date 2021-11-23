Dynex Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Dynex Capital found using ticker (DX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 18.5 calculating the average target price we see 19.5. With the stocks previous close at 17.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.67 and the 200 day MA is 18.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $634m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dynexcapital.com

Dynex Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.