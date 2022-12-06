Dynex Capital, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Dynex Capital, Inc. found using ticker (DX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13.6. With the stocks previous close at 13.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The day 50 moving average is 12.14 and the 200 day moving average is 14.95. The market cap for the company is $597m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dynexcapital.com

The potential market cap would be $622m based on the market concensus.