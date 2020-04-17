Dynavax Technologies Corporatio – Consenus Indicates Potential 419.5% Upside

Dynavax Technologies Corporatio found using ticker (DVAX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 12 and has a mean target at 16. With the stocks previous close at 3.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 419.5%. The 50 day MA is 3.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $290m. Find out more information at: http://www.dynavax.com

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Its immuno-oncology portfolio includes development stage products, such as SD-101 and DV281. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a research collaboration with Clover Biopharmaceuticals to develop a vaccine candidate to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19); and the collaboration with the University of Queensland and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness focusing on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

