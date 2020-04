Dynavax Technologies Corporatio – Consenus Indicates Potential 370.6% Upside

Dynavax Technologies Corporatio found using ticker (DVAX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 12 and has a mean target at 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 370.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.35 and the 200 day moving average is 4.86. The market cap for the company is $313m. Find out more information at: http://www.dynavax.com

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Its immuno-oncology portfolio includes development stage products, such as SD-101 and DV281. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a research collaboration with Clover Biopharmaceuticals; the University of Queensland and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness; and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for the development of a vaccine candidate to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19). The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

