Dynavax Technologies Corporatio – Consenus Indicates Potential 334.0% Upside

Dynavax Technologies Corporatio with ticker code (DVAX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 9 with a mean TP of 13.67. With the stocks previous close at 3.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 334.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.5 and the 200 day moving average is 4.87. The market cap for the company is $253m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dynavax.com

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Its immuno-oncology portfolio includes development stage products, such as SD-101 and DV281. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a research collaboration with Clover Biopharmaceuticals to develop a vaccine candidate to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19); and the collaboration with the University of Queensland and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness focusing on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

