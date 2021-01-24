Dynavax Technologies Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 217.5% Upside

Dynavax Technologies Corporatio found using ticker (DVAX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 14 with a mean TP of 16. With the stocks previous close at 5.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 217.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $575m. Company Website: http://www.dynavax.com

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older. Its immuno-oncology portfolio includes development stage products, such as SD-101 and DV281. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a research collaboration with Clover Biopharmaceuticals; the University of Queensland and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness; and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for the development of a vaccine candidate to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19). Dynavax Technologies Corporation has partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to create a vaccine against COVID-19 infection; a collaboration with Valneva SE to initiate a vaccine program for the coronavirus, COVID-19; and collaboration with Medicago to develop a novel adjuvanted COVID 19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.