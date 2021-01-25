Dynatronics Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Dynatronics Corporation found using ticker (DYNT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.15 and 0.85 calculating the average target price we see 1.66. With the stocks previous close at 1.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.91 while the 200 day moving average is 0.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $17m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dynatronics.com

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.