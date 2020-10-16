Dycom Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Dycom Industries with ticker code (DY) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 59 and has a mean target at 65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.31 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The 50 day MA is 58.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.94. The market cap for the company is $2,131m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dycomind.com

Dycom Industries provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

