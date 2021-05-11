Dycom Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Dycom Industries found using ticker (DY) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 88 and has a mean target at 104.57. With the stocks previous close at 98.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 86.76 and the 200 day moving average is 76.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,918m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dycomind.com

Dycom Industries provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.