Dycom Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dycom Industries with ticker code (DY) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 85 calculating the mean target price we have 95.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 71.64 and the 200 day moving average is 79.96. The market cap for the company is $2,037m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dycomind.com

Dycom Industries provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

