Dycom Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

Dycom Industries found using ticker (DY) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 127 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 120.38. With the stocks previous close at 92.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.3%. The day 50 moving average is 89.12 while the 200 day moving average is 84.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,782m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dycomind.com

The potential market cap would be $3,624m based on the market concensus.

Dycom Industries provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.