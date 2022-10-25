Dycom Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Dycom Industries found using ticker (DY) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 125 and has a mean target at 135.75. Now with the previous closing price of 112.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 107.29 and the 200 day moving average is 95.84. The company has a market cap of $3,358m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dycomind.com

The potential market cap would be $4,048m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Dycom Industries provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.