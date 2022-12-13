Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dycom Industries, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.7% Upside

Dycom Industries, Inc. found using ticker (DY) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 110 calculating the average target price we see 128.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 87.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.7%. The day 50 moving average is 103.15 and the 200 day moving average is 98.27. The market cap for the company is $2,543m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dycomind.com

The potential market cap would be $3,705m based on the market concensus.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

